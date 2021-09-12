Powers to meet to discuss North Korean missiles, nuclear arms

It's been a minute since the attention of the world was on the Korean Peninsula, but the conflict between North and South Korea is front and center yet again with huge major nuclear implications, all on display today. The two countries launched missiles within hours of each other. The South Korean and Japanese militaries said the North launched two ballistic missiles that landed in Japan's exclusive economic zone. The south meanwhile, launched a missile from one of its military submarines. We don't know where that missile landed, but officials said that it hit its target. It's the first major flare-up of Korean tensions since President Biden took office. Jenny Town, senior fellow at the Stimson Center and the director of Stimson's 38 North program, which tracks and analyzes events out of North Korea, joins None of the Above to discuss.

