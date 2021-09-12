CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powers to meet to discuss North Korean missiles, nuclear arms

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEOUL, Sept 10 (Reuters) - SEOUL, South Korea: Officials from the United States, South Korea and Japan will meet next week to seek to break the impasse in containing North Korea's nuclear arms and ballistic missile program. The meeting will take place in Tokyo, according to South Korea's foreign ministry.

CBS News

North Korea test fires 2 more missiles, South Korea answers with landmark weapons tests of its own

Seoul, South Korea — North Korea fired two ballistic missiles into waters off its eastern coast on Wednesday afternoon, two days after claiming to have tested a new long-range cruise missile in a resumption of its weapons displays after a six-month lull. South Korea responded to the latest provocation with landmark weapons tests of its own just hours later, ratcheting up tension on the nuclear-armed Korean Peninsula where thousands of American troops are based.
Newsweek

North Korean Missile Tested Over Weekend Can Hit 932 Miles, Within Reach of U.S. Military

Over the weekend, North Korea tested new cruise missiles that can hit up to 932 miles, putting some U.S. military bases within a potential line of fire. In Japan, the missile can hit approximately 80 U.S. military installations except those at the northernmost tip of the nation. Whereas in South Korea, the missile could reach all 73 U.S. military bases.
newscentermaine.com

Kim Jong Un's sister warns of 'destruction' of South Korean ties

SEOUL, South Korea — The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Wednesday criticized South Korea's president and threatened a “complete destruction” of bilateral relations after both of the countries tested ballistic missiles hours apart. The launches of missiles underscored a return of tensions between the rivals...
americanmilitarynews.com

North Korea launches two ballistic missiles toward Japan; missiles land in international waters between Japan, Korean Peninsula

North Korea launched two ballistic missiles off the nation’s coast toward Japan Wednesday, leading Japan’s prime minister to condemn the move as “absolutely outrageous.”. In a statement released Wednesday, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said in a statement that it is “aware of the missile launch and are consulting closely with our...
accesswdun.com

North Korea fires 2 ballistic missiles into eastern waters

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired two ballistic missiles toward the sea in defiance of U.N. resolutions, the second weapons test in several days that experts say shows it’s pressing ahead with its arms build-up plans while nuclear diplomacy with the United States remains stalled. South Korea's Joint...
The Week

North and South Korea test ballistic missiles as Chinese envoy visits Seoul to restart nuclear talks

North Korea test-fired two short-range ballistic missiles into international waters between South Korea and Japan on Wednesday, and hours later, South Korea conducted its first underwater-fired ballistic missile from a 3,000-ton-class submarine. Pyongyang said Monday that it had tested two newly developed cruise missiles over the weekend, breaking a months-long hiatus from missile launches.
newscentermaine.com

Japan, US, South Korea call on North Korea to return to arms talks

TOKYO, Japan — Editor's Note: The video above is from May 2021. Senior diplomats from Japan, the United States and South Korea urged North Korea on Tuesday to return to talks over its missile and nuclear development, a day after it announced it successfully tested new long-range cruise missiles, indicating an advancement of its military capabilities.
investing.com

North and South Korea conduct missile tests as arms race heats up

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea and South Korea test fired ballistic missiles on Wednesday, the latest volley in an arms race https://www.reuters.com/article/us-northkorea-missiles-southkorea-analys-idUSKBN2BM0G8 in which both nations have developed increasingly sophisticated weapons while efforts prove fruitless to get talks going on defusing tensions. South Korea tested https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/skorea-successfully-tests-submarine-launched-ballistic-missile-blue-house-2021-09-15 a submarine-launched ballistic missile...
cheddar.com

Korean Tensions Rise After Dueling Missile Tests

It's been a minute since the attention of the world was on the Korean Peninsula, but the conflict between North and South Korea is front and center yet again with huge major nuclear implications, all on display today. The two countries launched missiles within hours of each other. The South Korean and Japanese militaries said the North launched two ballistic missiles that landed in Japan's exclusive economic zone. The south meanwhile, launched a missile from one of its military submarines. We don't know where that missile landed, but officials said that it hit its target. It's the first major flare-up of Korean tensions since President Biden took office. Jenny Town, senior fellow at the Stimson Center and the director of Stimson's 38 North program, which tracks and analyzes events out of North Korea, joins None of the Above to discuss.
