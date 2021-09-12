CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powers to meet to discuss North Korean missiles, nuclear arms

baltimorenews.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEOUL, Sept 10 (Reuters) - SEOUL, South Korea: Officials from the United States, South Korea and Japan will meet next week to seek to break the impasse in containing North Korea's nuclear arms and ballistic missile program. The meeting will take place in Tokyo, according to South Korea's foreign ministry.

www.baltimorenews.net

Related
CBS News

North Korea test fires 2 more missiles, South Korea answers with landmark weapons tests of its own

Seoul, South Korea — North Korea fired two ballistic missiles into waters off its eastern coast on Wednesday afternoon, two days after claiming to have tested a new long-range cruise missile in a resumption of its weapons displays after a six-month lull. South Korea responded to the latest provocation with landmark weapons tests of its own just hours later, ratcheting up tension on the nuclear-armed Korean Peninsula where thousands of American troops are based.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Korean Peninsula#Missiles#North Korean#Reuters#Japanese#Asian#Oceanian Affairs Bureau#South Korean
KTVZ

North Korea fires two ballistic missiles, South Korean military says

North Korea fired two unidentified ballistic missiles into waters off the east coast of the Korean Peninsula on Wednesday, according to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff. South Korean and United States intelligence authorities are analyzing the launches for additional information. The South Korean military said it has strengthened its...
MILITARY
CNN

Japan's defense minister draws red line in island dispute with China

Tokyo (CNN) — Japan is drawing a red line around an island chain also claimed by China, pushing back at Beijing's increasingly aggressive military posturing, and setting the stage for a potential showdown between the region's two biggest powers. In an exclusive interview with CNN, Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

North Korea launches two ballistic missiles toward Japan; missiles land in international waters between Japan, Korean Peninsula

North Korea launched two ballistic missiles off the nation’s coast toward Japan Wednesday, leading Japan’s prime minister to condemn the move as “absolutely outrageous.”. In a statement released Wednesday, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said in a statement that it is “aware of the missile launch and are consulting closely with our...
WORLD
Newsweek

North Korean Missile Tested Over Weekend Can Hit 932 Miles, Within Reach of U.S. Military

Over the weekend, North Korea tested new cruise missiles that can hit up to 932 miles, putting some U.S. military bases within a potential line of fire. In Japan, the missile can hit approximately 80 U.S. military installations except those at the northernmost tip of the nation. Whereas in South Korea, the missile could reach all 73 U.S. military bases.
MILITARY
The Week

North and South Korea test ballistic missiles as Chinese envoy visits Seoul to restart nuclear talks

North Korea test-fired two short-range ballistic missiles into international waters between South Korea and Japan on Wednesday, and hours later, South Korea conducted its first underwater-fired ballistic missile from a 3,000-ton-class submarine. Pyongyang said Monday that it had tested two newly developed cruise missiles over the weekend, breaking a months-long hiatus from missile launches.
WORLD
thedrive

South Korea Tests Four New Missiles After North Korean Launches

A “high-power” ballistic missile and a supersonic cruise missile are among new developments revealed in the latest round of Korean saber-rattling. South Korea has followed up last week’s reported test of a North Korean land-attack cruise missile by announcing a raft of new weapons of its own, including what it describes as a “high-power” ballistic missile able to carry a heavier warhead than previous weapons. Also revealed today was a supersonic anti-ship cruise missile, which has also been successfully tested, and which apparently features a ramjet propulsion system. These were just part of a flurry of new details about South Korean missile developments, also including a new air-launched long-range cruise missile, while Seoul’s previously disclosed submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) is now reported to have completed a full launch sequence.
MILITARY
Washington Post

Dueling ballistic missile tests on Korean Peninsula signal rising tensions

TOKYO — The two Koreas test-fired ballistic missiles hours apart on Wednesday in the latest sign of the intensifying arms race on the peninsula amid stalled diplomatic efforts. North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast, just two days after it announced a test of a new...
MILITARY
newscentermaine.com

Kim Jong Un's sister warns of 'destruction' of South Korean ties

SEOUL, South Korea — The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Wednesday criticized South Korea's president and threatened a “complete destruction” of bilateral relations after both of the countries tested ballistic missiles hours apart. The launches of missiles underscored a return of tensions between the rivals...
POLITICS
The Independent

US, Japan, South Korea say ‘urgent’ dialogue needed after North Korea’s missile test

High-ranking diplomats from Japan, the US and South Korea agreed that “urgent” dialogue and diplomacy is necessary for denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula during the trilateral meeting, a day after North Korea conducted a long-range cruise missile test.One of the key topics of discussion of Tuesday meeting was how to respond to North Korea’s latest missile test. The top diplomats agreed to sanctions pressure combined with dialogue with Pyongyang, according to Kyodo news agency.The scheduled meeting was held a day after North Korea’s state media announced on Monday that Pyongyang conducted successful tests of new long-range cruise missile. The tests...
WORLD
Reuters

North and South Korea conduct missile tests as arms race heats up

SEOUL, Sept 15 (Reuters) - North Korea and South Korea test fired ballistic missiles on Wednesday, the latest volley in an arms race in which both nations have developed increasingly sophisticated weapons while efforts prove fruitless to get talks going on defusing tensions. South Korea tested a submarine-launched ballistic missile...
WORLD

