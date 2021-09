As the District of Columbia's Department of Transportation plans to cap the number of scooter and bike share operators in the District and implement a series of new regulations, Kea Wilson reports that some advocates wonder "why micromobility providers are again being held to higher standards than are drivers, automakers, and car-related businesses." In an open letter to DDOT, the District's current micromobility operators argue that the new rules could push them out of the market just as demand for their services surges.

