Your Stories: Sefton Monk spotted a gap in the market for a cruise booking app – so he created one

By Harry Kemble
Travel Weekly
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAvid cruiser Sefton Monk has created phone app, My Kind of Cruise, through which passengers could book. He tells Harry Kemble about filling a ‘gap in the market’. A. It was just after the pandemic had started. I’d had the idea for a long time because I’d cruised all my life with family and friends. I found it strange that we had these multimillion-pound ships, but trying to book one was always an odd process. Researching a cruise is pretty much stuck in the dark ages. There is no cruise equivalent to Airbnb. I looked for an app, such as Expedia or Booking.com, to book a cruise but couldn’t find one. An app where you can research a cruise, book a cruise and get customer service does not exist.

