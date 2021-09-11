CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Dr. Death Review

By Joe Findlay
cgmagonline.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust when you thought it was safe to go into the operating room, Patrick Macmanus, creator of Happy and Marco Polo, brings you the limited series, Dr. Death, based on the true story of Dr. Christopher Duntsch, a neurosurgeon who seriously damaged 33 patients in surgery over a two-year span.

www.cgmagonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
valleypatriot.com

Peacock’s ‘Dr. Death’ ~ TV TALK with BILL CUSHING

Peacock’s ‘Dr. Death’ is a new limited series based on the hit podcast and inspired by the terrifying true story of Dr. Christopher Duntsch (Joshua Jackson), a young and charismatic star in the Texas medical community. After building a successful neurosurgery practice, things suddenly change when patients entering Dr. Duntsch’s operating room for complex but routine spinal surgeries are becoming permanently disabled or dying.
TV & VIDEOS
International Business Times

'Dr. Death' Star AnnaSophia Robb Gets Engaged To Her 'Best Friend' Trevor Paul

AnnaSophia Robb took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce her engagement to her “best friend,” Trevor Paul. The actress shared a series of photos with her now-fiancé. “I want to be with you everywhere!” she captioned a series of photos. “And now I get to. We got engaged!!! YAHHHHOOOOOO!”. “He’s...
CELEBRITIES
heyuguys.com

AnnaSophia Robb on the shocking true story of Dr. Death

Dr. Death is a brand new series coming to STARZPLAY this weekend, and to mark the occasion we spoke to one of its integral stars, AnnaSophia Robb. With the actress we discuss the show and character at hand, and playing a role based on a real person. She goes in -depth on her process, while looking forward, and what she has coming up for fans to get excited about, such as Rebel Ridge.
TV & VIDEOS
marketresearchtelecast.com

StarzPlay premiered Dr. Death, an ideal series for fans of stories based on real events

Sometimes stories based on real events have that flavor that makes them more attractive over those that are built on pure fiction. In case of Dr. Death It is one of them. The original production of StarzPlay has in detail the sinister case of Christopher Duntsch, a former neurosurgeon who was sentenced to life imprisonment for mutilating several of his patients during operations under his charge. Two of them passed away. On Spoiler, we saw the complete series and we will tell you why you cannot miss it, especially if you are a fan of true stories.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
femalefirst.co.uk

Exclusive: AnnaSophia Robb discusses new series Dr Death and playing prosecutor Michelle Shughart

“One of the big issues is not just Dr. Duntsch but the system that enabled him…”. Based on the hit podcast Dr. Death, this terrifying fictional retelling of a true story follows Dr. Christopher Duntsch (Joshua Jackson), who seems to be a rising star in the Dallas medical community. Charismatic and young, his flourishing career suddenly comes under scrutiny when patients leave relatively simple procedures either severely maimed, or in a body bag.
TV SERIES
goodhousekeeping.com

Where Is Dr. Death Now? Here's All That Happened to the Real Christopher Duntsch

Peacock's Dr. Death is a chilling dramatization of the real-life story of former neurosurgeon Christopher Duntsch. As those watching the show know, Christopher was dubbed "Dr. Death" in D Magazine for his botched surgeries that caused the death of several patients and left others with disabling injuries. It is said...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Kirk Acevedo Signs With APA (Exclusive)

Kirk Acevedo has signed with APA. The actor most recently played hardened ex-con Richard Dragon, a.k.a. Ricardo Diaz, on The CW’s Arrow, and also starred as José Ramse, who must travel back and forth in time to stop a plague, in the Syfy series 12 Monkeys.  He is well known for his portrayal of Miguel Alvarez on HBO’s Oz. He won an Alma Award for The Thin Red Line. Acevedo is set to appear in the Paramount+ limited series The Offer, a series centered on the making of The Godfather. His TV credits include the Audience network series Kingdom; NBC’s Prime Suspect; and recurring roles on The Walking Dead, Legends, Fringe, and in Steven Spielberg’s HBO miniseries Band of Brothers. His credits also include episodes of Blue Bloods and Person of Interest. In film, Acevedo starred alongside Gary Oldman and Jason Clarke in the 20th Century Fox’s Dawn of the Planet of the Apes. Other feature credits include the supernatural thriller Insidious: The Last Key, Invincible and Antoine Fuqua’s action drama Bait. On stage, Acevedo’s off-Broadway credits include Sam Shepard’s Tooth of Crime and the title role in Travis Preston’s production of Bernard Marie Koltez’s Roberto Zucco. He continues to be managed by Stacy Abrams.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grace Gummer
Person
Christian Slater
Person
Josh Baker
Person
Meryl Streep
Person
Alec Baldwin
Person
Joshua Jackson
The Hollywood Reporter

Clint Eastwood’s ‘Cry Macho’: Film Review

Clint Eastwood has often shown a weakness for corn, usually tempered by the unfussy efficiency of his direction and, in movies where he does double-duty in front of the camera, by his mythical screen persona. But in Cry Macho, the corn is inescapable. A project that has kicked around for some 40 years, the film was planned at various times as a vehicle for, among others, Roy Scheider and Arnold Schwarzenegger. Whether either of those actors would have been more persuasive, we can only guess. But this is a story so crusty and antiquated in its conveniently resolved conflicts, contrivances...
MOVIES
Deadline

Megan Fox & Tyson Ritter To Star In ‘Bonnie & Clyde’ Update ‘Johnny & Clyde’

EXCLUSIVE: Fresh off her show-stopping VMAs appearance, Megan Fox (Transformers) has been set to star with Tyson Ritter (Preacher) in new feature thriller Johnny And Clyde, we can reveal. The film, produced by Chad A. Verdi’s (Bleed For This) Verdi Productions, is a new take on the famous Bonnie and Clyde story. The movie will follow the two eponymous serial killers who are madly in love and on an endless crime spree. They have their sights set on robbing a prosperous casino run by crime boss Alana (Fox) and her head of security (Ritter). The movie is currently in production in Rhode Island...
MOVIES
Amomama

Christopher Meloni Is Actually Connected to Mariska Hargitay Through 1 of His Children

Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay's relationship is admired by many. Their relationship got deeper after the former welcomed his first child. Find out more. Actor Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay's relationship has been a constant topic of discussion for years. While some believe their relationship is deeper than they portray, the former has noted that their friendship is only platonic.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reviewer#Happy#Korean#House
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb looks over the moon as she delivers long-awaited news

Hoda Kotb has a smile that can light up a room and she put it on full display when she shared some very happy news with fans on Wednesday. The Today show host took to social media with a message which will bring joy to not only her but millions of other Americans too.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos

Comments / 0

Community Policy