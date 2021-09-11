Dr. Death Review

Kirk Acevedo has signed with APA. The actor most recently played hardened ex-con Richard Dragon, a.k.a. Ricardo Diaz, on The CW’s Arrow, and also starred as José Ramse, who must travel back and forth in time to stop a plague, in the Syfy series 12 Monkeys. He is well known for his portrayal of Miguel Alvarez on HBO’s Oz. He won an Alma Award for The Thin Red Line. Acevedo is set to appear in the Paramount+ limited series The Offer, a series centered on the making of The Godfather. His TV credits include the Audience network series Kingdom; NBC’s Prime Suspect; and recurring roles on The Walking Dead, Legends, Fringe, and in Steven Spielberg’s HBO miniseries Band of Brothers. His credits also include episodes of Blue Bloods and Person of Interest. In film, Acevedo starred alongside Gary Oldman and Jason Clarke in the 20th Century Fox’s Dawn of the Planet of the Apes. Other feature credits include the supernatural thriller Insidious: The Last Key, Invincible and Antoine Fuqua’s action drama Bait. On stage, Acevedo’s off-Broadway credits include Sam Shepard’s Tooth of Crime and the title role in Travis Preston’s production of Bernard Marie Koltez’s Roberto Zucco. He continues to be managed by Stacy Abrams.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO