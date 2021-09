England have announced their squad for the Twenty20 World Cup.Pace bowler Tymal Mills has been called up to the squad for the first time in almost five years while Ben Stokes continues to be absent.Stokes was the inspiration behind England’s 50-over World Cup win in 2019, dragging his side back from the brink in the Lord’s final against New Zealand, but they will now need to look elsewhere for heroics as they seek to unify the limited-overs trophies.Sussex quick Mills, meanwhile, represents something of a wildcard pick having earned the last of his four England caps in February 2017.The left-armer...

SPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO