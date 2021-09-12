This Glamping Treehouse In Southern California Is The Treehouse Getaway Adults Will Love

You don’t need to forgo the luxuries of home when camping in Southern California. Tucked away in the trees is the perfect glamping destination. It’s a treehouse with all the amenities you could ever want with plenty of privacy to make your stay much more comfortable. If you want an incredible view of the Santa Cruz Mountains, you won’t want to pass up the chance of staying at this beautiful location hidden in the woods.

You'll want to get over your fear of heights fast to enjoy your glamping trip in the treetops. It's not every day that you get to sleep under the stars and a canopy of leaves. You'll want to soak up every minute of the experience.

The bridge leading to the treehouse is charming. It's got an old-fashioned feel to it despite being safe and modern. You'll love being able to cross it with ease. Not everyone can say that they've had such an exceptional experience in their lifetime.

The deck offers a place to sit with your travel companions and have a good conversation. You can sneak outdoors to watch the sunset or get up early while the sun rises and read a good book.

The interior is outstanding. It looks rustic and feels very welcoming. It has everything a person needs to enjoy their time in a treehouse. From plush bedding to a tiny kitchen, there's something available in the treehouse that makes you smile.

The kitchen provides you with space to prepare amazing meals. You can look out the windows or eat outdoors on the deck. Food takes a whole new meaning when you can enjoy it in a treehouse. It doesn't even need to be peanut butter and jelly to feel like an authentic treetop meal.

Enjoy a good soak in the hot tub. It's easy to forget about your worries when you have such amazing scenery to enjoy. You've got a view of yourself when you're hot-tubbing in the treetops.

