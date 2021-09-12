CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

NY Mets lose to Yankees in heartbreaking fashion on 20th anniversary of 9/11

New Jersey Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK — After a long back-and-forth game, a frustrated Trevor May acknowledged the circumstances surrounding Saturday night's Subway Series game at Citi Field. It was the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Fans witnessed a touching pregame ceremony. On this day every year, emotions swirl for everyone. Oh, and two crosstown rivals, both fighting for postseason spots in their respective leagues, were playing in front of a national audience.

