What all should know about the Constitution
To commemorate the Sept. 17, 1787, signing of the Constitution of the United States, Congress designated Sept. 17th of each year as Constitution Day. More then ever it is important to understand the purpose of the U.S. Constitution. It is often referred to as a “living document” that grows and changes as society moves forward. No matter a person’s view on constitutional interpretation, there is no doubt that amendments to the Constitution have changed the course of the American legal system.www.vindy.com
