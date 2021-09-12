We must learn facts about our history
I was moved when I read Heather Smith’s article, “Embrace learning accurate history.” She spoke from her heart about her own education in Salem and her current teaching involvement with Youngstown youth at Rayen Early College. She wondered why she never learned about the John Brown slave rebellion in 1859, and, perhaps more importantly, that a couple of people from Salem had been present at that event, or that she had never heard about the abolitionist newspaper or the underground railroad in her own community.www.vindy.com
Comments / 0