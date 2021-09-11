CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buying Cars

2021 Oxford White Ford F-150

Roanoke Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOxford White 2021 Ford F-150 XL 4WD 10-Speed Automatic 5.0L V8 4WD. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE.

roanoke.com

Comments / 0

Related
Roanoke Times

2013 Green Gem Metallic Ford F-150

Green 2013 Ford F-150 XL RWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic 3.7L V6 FFV. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE.
BUYING CARS
Roanoke Times

2016 Bronze Ford F-150

CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Bronze 2016 Ford F-150 Lariat 4WD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic 5.0L V8 FFV 4WD. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE.
BUYING CARS
Roanoke Times

2021 Gray Ford F-150

Carbonized Gray Metallic 2021 Ford F-150 XL 4WD 10-Speed Automatic 5.0L V8 4WD. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE.
BUYING CARS
Roanoke Times

2021 Yellow Ford Mustang

Grabber Yellow 2021 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium RWD 10-Speed Automatic EcoBoost 2.3L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE.
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford F 150#Oxford White 2021
Roanoke Times

2015 Tuxedo Black Metallic Ford F-150

CARFAX One-Owner. Black 2015 Ford F-150 4WD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic 3.5L V6 4WD. * Green Car Journal 2015 Green Car Technology Award * NACTOY 2015 North American Truck of the Year * 2015 KBB.com Brand Image Awards. Based on 2017 EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your mileage...
BUYING CARS
Roanoke Times

2009 White Honda Accord

*At Duncan's Hokie Honda, you'll work with sales people who have your best interest at heart. That's because they're not paid on commission, so they can simply focus on getting you the car you need. *All New Car Customers get a 10-year/200,000-mile drivetrain warranty. At No Charge!!. *Looking for an...
BUYING CARS
Roanoke Times

2013 Summit White Chevrolet Silverado 1500

CARFAX One-Owner. Summit White 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Vortec 4.8L V8 SFI VVT Flex Fuel 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4WD, Dark Titanium Vinyl. Recent Arrival!. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599...
BUYING CARS
Roanoke Times

2016 Toyota Tundra

Clean CARFAX. 2016 Toyota Tundra 4WD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 5.7L 8-Cylinder SMPI DOHC 4WD. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE.
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
MotorBiscuit

Best Ford F-150 Mods and Upgrades in 2021

Thanks to the comfortability of the large interior cabin, the convenience of the 6-ft truck bed, and excellent performance, the Ford F-150 is one of the most popular vehicles in America. The truck hasn’t sold fewer than 500,000 units since 2009 according to GoodCarBadCar. In fact, over the last 40 years, the F-series as a whole has sold more units than any other vehicle in America. That means there are far too many mods and upgrades to choose from, so how do you decide? The best Ford F-150 mods and upgrades are the ones with the most practicality, convenience, and sometimes fun.
CARS
Portland Tribune

2021 Ford F-150 offers platinum-level luxury

The bottom line on the 2021 Ford F-150 is that it's likely to remain America's favorite vehicle, and there's a reason for its popularity. The Ford F-150 has been the best-selling vehicle of any kind in America for more than 30 years. It's been the best-selling pickup truck even longer than that. Taken together, the Ford F-series from 1948-2021 counts as the best-selling motor vehicle of all time.
CARS
Autoblog

Ford F-150-based Hennessey Venom 775 outguns the Ram 1500 TRX

Texas-based tuner Hennessey has finished developing the Venom 775, an evolution of the Ford F-150 that has the Ram 1500 TRX in its crosshairs. It boasts a supercharged V8 engine and a long list of suspension modifications. Subtle isn't in Hennessey's vocabulary; the Venom 775 is loud, bold, and eye-catching....
CARS
Roanoke Times

2022 Platinum White Pearl Honda HR-V LX

4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 5.436 Axle Ratio, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cloth Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Stereo Audio System (160-Watt), Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, and Wheels: 17" Silver-Painted Alloy.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

The Ford F-150 With 775 HP Takes the Bite out of the Ram TRX

The battle for the strongest off-roading truck continues as the Hennesey Venom Ford F-150 enters the arena. We’re still waiting for the V8-powered Ford F-150 Raptor R to arrive, but until then, the Hennesy Venom can battle the Ram 1500 TRX. The Hennessey Venom Ford F-150 is a monster. Are...
CARS
fordauthority.com

2022 Toyota Tundra Leak Reveals Chiseled 2021 Ford F-150 Rival

The 2022 Toyota Tundra has been a long time coming, as the Japanese automaker hasn’t exactly had a full-size light-duty pickup that could credibly go toe-toe with the 2021 Ford F-150 since the late 2000s. While the current generation model isn’t exactly uncompetitive, it lacks certain features that make the Ford F-150 an easy choice for those looking for cutting edge technology in their trucks. And now, pictures of a non-TRD Pro model that were leaked to us show the redesigned model appearing quite svelte and very similar to its smaller sibling, the 2022 Toyota Tundra.
RETAIL
fordauthority.com

2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 Revealed As Updated 2021 Ford F-150 Rival

The current fourth-generation Chevrolet Silverado launched in 2018 for the 2019 model year as an all-new, completely redesigned pickup. But in the highly competitive full-size pickup segment long dominated by the Ford F-150, time moves quickly. The all-new 2021 Ford F-150 launched late last year, so that means it’s time for a refreshed Bow Tie offering as well, and that’s precisely what the 2022 Chevy Silverado is.
CARS
Axios

Ford adds jobs to meet soaring demand for electric F-150 Lightning

The electric Ford F-150 Lightning pickup hasn't even gone on sale yet, but demand is so hot that the company is already expanding production. Driving the news: The first Lightning prototypes are leaving Ford's Dearborn, Mich., factory for real-world testing, with the truck available to customers next spring. But with...
JOBS
Inverse

One type of person is going to love the 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor

There are few things more awe-inspiring than a desert sunrise. I'm generally not one to wake up at 3:30 a.m., but when you're headed to the middle of the desert where it'll exceed 110 degrees by midday, it behooves one to start as early as possible. That's what had me...
BUYING CARS
electrek.co

Ford starts pre-production of F-150 Lightning electric pickup as the race heats up

Ford announced that it started pre-production of the F-150 Lightning as the race to bring electric pickup trucks to market heats up. There’s currently a race to bring electric pickup trucks to the US market, which will need them to accelerate EV adoption considering pickups are the most popular passenger vehicle in the market.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy