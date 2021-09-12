‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’
Once again Ryan Murphy is rewriting history. The third season fo American Crime Story focuses on the Monica Lewinsky (Beanie Feldstein) and Bill Clinton (Clive Owen) scandal. But at every turn, Impeachment rejects the narrative we’ve come to accept about President Clinton’s impeachment, telling this saga through the eyes of three women: Lewinsky, her traitorous friend Linda Tripp (Sarah Paulson), and the woman who sued the President for sexual harassment, Paula Jones (Annaleigh Ashford). As a result it turns this well-worn history into an actual horror story while giving the central players in this saga more humanity.decider.com
