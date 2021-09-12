CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volleyball Falls to Wyoming, Concludes UniWyo Invite

Cover picture for the articleLARAMIE, Wyo. – Mizzou Volleyball dropped its final match of the weekend to Wyoming to close out the UniWyo Invite. The Tigers came down 0-3 by set scores of 13-25, 22-25, 22-25. Anna Dixon powered the Tigers offense with a match-high 12 kills as she leads Mizzou. The Tigers saw outstanding production by its freshman as three recorded seven kills – Kayla Burbage, Jordan Iliff and Kaylee Cox. Trista Strasser also had an efficient performance with five kills on seven attacks for a .714 hitting percentage.

