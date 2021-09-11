CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diamond Beat: Diamondbacks beat Mariners again

By Pamplin Media Group
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 12 days ago

Sept. 6-12: Results from the Seattle Mariners, Hillsboro Hops and Vancouver Canadians and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G0bJY_0btYDFWL00

Here's a daily tracker of baseball scores and more:

SUNDAY, SEPT. 12

Pro baseball

Diamondbacks 5, Mariners 4 — Arizona won its second game in a row against Seattle at T-Mobile Park.

Ketel Marte homered for the Diamondbacks.

Jarred Kelenic hit a two-run homer and Mitch Haniger and Dylan Moore solo shots for Seattle.

The Mariners (77-66) play fellow American League wild-card contender Boston in a three-game series, Monday-Wednesday at T-Mobile Park.

Canadians 8, Indians 4 — Rafael Lantigua homered twice as Vancouver beat Spokane at Ron Tonkin Field. Lantigua went 3-for-5 with four RBIs and two runs scored.

Vancouver (54-60) and Hillsboro (48-59) meet in the final series of the High-A West League season, Tuesday-Sunday, Sept. 14-19 at Ron Tonkin Field.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 11

Pro baseball

Diamonds 7, Mariners 3 — Arizona beat Seattle for the first time in five games, as Daulton Varsho hit a two-run homer and drove in four runs at T-Mobile Park.

Mitch Haniger hit a two-run homer and Jarred Kelenic a solo shot for Seattle.

Indians 12, Canadians 1 — Spencer Horwitz's hitting streak ended at 28 games as Spokane routed Vancouver at Ron Tonkin Field. Will Robertson's homered for Vancouver's only run.

FRIDAY, SEPT 10

Pro baseball

Mariners 5, Diamondbacks 4 — Tom Murphy hit two homers and J.P. Crawford one, all off Madison Bumgarner, as Seattle beat Arizona at T-Mobile Park.

Marco Gonzales gave up four hits and three runs (none earned) in six innings.

Indians 4, Canadians 1 — Spencer Horwitz extended his hit streak to 28 games for Vancouver, but his team fell to Spokane at Ron Tonkin Field. Sem Robberse, 19, had a fine outing for Vancouver, giving up seven hits and two runs in six innings.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 9

Pro baseball

Canadians 14, Indians 5 — Vancouver followed up an 11-run game Wednesday with a 14-run game that featured 13 hits and an epic game by designated hitter Philip Clarke.

Clarke went 3-for-4 with a run scored — and eight RBIs. He hit a three-run homer and two run-scoring doubles.

Zac Cook went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and three runs scored. Rafael Lantigua went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and four runs scored.

Hops — Hillsboro's remaining games at Tri-City, Thursday through Sunday, had to be cancelled because of COVID-19 contact tracing with the Dust Devils. So, the entire six-game series had to be scrapped.

Hillsboro plays fellow Ron Tonkin Field inhabitant Vancouver in the final series for the teams, Sept. 14-19.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 8

Pro baseball

Mariners 8, Astros 5 — Seattle was facing another loss and a three-game sweep at Houston. But, the Mariners rallied.

Thanks to homers by Marwin Gonzalez and Jose Altuve and a Kyle Tucker RBI double, the Astros led 4-2 heading into the seventh inning. But, Jarred Kelenic tied it with a two-run double for Seattle.

Then, in the ninth inning, Jose Marmalejos stroked a two-run single and J.P. Crawford slammed a two-run homer. Alex Bregman homered for Houston in the bottom of the inning, but reliever Paul Sewald finished it off.

Abraham Toro had a two-run double earlier in the game.

Seattle (76-64) returns to T-Mobile Park for three games against Arizona, Friday-Sunday, Sept. 10-12, and three with Boston, Monday-Wednesday, Sept. 13-15.

The Mariners swept the Diamondbacks last weekend in Arizona.

Hops — Hillsboro's second game at Tri-City was also cancelled because of COVID-19 contract tracing with the Dust Devils.

Canadians 11, Indians 5 — Spencer Horwitz had three hits, three RBIs and two runs scored and Philip Clarke also drove in three runs as Vancouver beat Spokane at Ron Tonkin Field.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 7

Pro baseball

Astros 5, Mariners 4, 10 innings — Carlos Correa's ground-rule double plated Yuli Gurriel with the winning run as Houston rallied to beat visiting Seattle.

Houston's Alex Bregman hit a two-run homer off Paul Sewald in the bottom of the ninth inning to tie it, 4-4.

Kyle Seager had given Seattle a 3-2 lead with a sixth-inning homer and the Mariners made it 4-2 in the top of the ninth inning on a single by Luis Torrens and a Houston error.

Jose Altuve had a homer for Houston. Bregman had an earlier RBI double. J.P. Crawford had a two-run single for Seattle.

The teams play the series finale at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Indians 5, Canadians 4 — At Ron Tonkin Field, Vancouver's Philip Clarke hit a solo homer but Spokane topped Vancouver. The Indians had 13 hits. Ezequiel Tovar went 3-for-5 with two RBIs and a run scored.

Hops — Hillsboro's Tuesday game at Tri-City was cancelled because of COVID-19 contact tracing with the Dust Devils.

MONDAY, SEPT. 6

Pro baseball

Astros 11, Mariners 2 — Seattle had risen to second place in the American League West Division after five consecutive wins, and entered a three-game series at Houston at 13 games above .500 (75-62).

But, the streak came to a screeching halt against the Astros, the first-place team in the A.L. West.

The Astros scored six runs in the second inning off starter Yusei Kikuchi, who loaded the bases on walks. A fielder's choice grounder and an error by Abraham Toro scored the first two runs, and Jake Meyers hit a three-run homer and Yordan Alvarez an RBI double.

That's all that Lance McCullers would need. He allowed four hits and two runs, on a Toro two-run double, in six innings. Seattle had only five hits.

The Astros had 14 hits. Kyle Tucker had three hits, three runs and two RBIs.

