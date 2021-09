Fernando Tatis Jr. will likely need offseason surgery to repair a left shoulder that keeps popping out of the socket, though the San Diego Padres phenom doesn’t want it. That shoulder has been the most talked about joint in Major League Baseball this season. “We’re trying to avoid any type of surgery right now,” Tatis said in an exclusive interview during the Padres’ recent series against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. “I feel like if there is any way we can get around that surgery we’re going to go that way.” It’s a risk-reward equation for the Padres, who have 13 years...

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO