Chris Flexen struggles as Mariners fall to Diamondbacks and drop two games back in wild-card race

By Ryan Divish, The Seattle Times
northwestgeorgianews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEATTLE — The seething anger at himself and his performance could no longer be contained in Chris Flexen. It had been building with every missed location, every pitch that wasn’t executed and every baserunner. On any night, these sorts of struggles on the mound stir the rage monster inside of...

Bleacher Report

MLB's All-Breakout Team for 2021 Season

It's time to announce Bleacher Report's 2021 MLB All-Breakout Team. There are still a few weeks remaining in the regular season, but the year's biggest breakouts are already well established at this point. The All-Breakout Team will consist of one player at each position, five starting pitchers and one relief pitcher.
MLB
northwestgeorgianews.com

Kyle Seager hits two 3-run HRs as Mariners beat Diamondbacks

Kyle Seager hit a pair of three-run homers, the second getting a splash landing, as the Seattle Mariners defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-5 Saturday night in an interleague game in Phoenix. Left-hander Marco Gonzales (7-5) made it through five innings to earn his sixth consecutive victory. Right-hander Diego Castillo, activated...
MLB
Person
Ketel Marte
Person
Chris Flexen
Person
Daulton Varsho
northwestgeorgianews.com

Mariners fighting for wild-card spot, a race where chaos reigns supreme

Sep. 11—As the Mariners prepared to play their 141st game of the season Friday evening at T-Mobile Park, they sat just two games back of the New York Yankees for the second wild-card spot. While being two games back with 21 games to play gives them and their fans something more than hope when it comes to snapping a postseason drought dating to 2001, it's important to note that the wild-card race is a muddled mess that can and will shift on a daily basis.
MLB
Lookout Landing

Lookout Landing Podcast 167: One Game Back in the Wild Card Hunt!

We are back with another hot, spicy episode of the lookout landing podcast. This week is particularly exciting for several reasons. First off, the Mariners are done playing the Houston Astros until next season (unless we meet our dreaded rivals in the American League Championship Series of course). Secondly, because after defeating the pitiful, husk of a baseball team that is the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Mariners sit with an identical 77-64 record to the Oakland As, and are a single game out of the second wild card spot. Obviously the competition both within the division from the As and from the rest of the league remains stiff, with critical series against the Red Sox on the horizon. But the biggest topic for todays episode ponders the question you, the fans, have been clamoring about for some time: IS IT JULIO TIME? Kate brings her wealth of Julio specific expertise to the discussion, as we approach all angles, pros and cons of promoting the best prospect in the organization to the big leagues for a playoff chase. We also dig a bit into some of the existing and upcoming holes in the roster, and some interesting names of potential future Mariners to fill said holes. We talk briefly about the short stop and starting pitcher markets, but ultimately lament the high risk nature of such endeavors as it pertains to the Mariners.
MLB
MyNorthwest.com

Murphy, Mariners inch closer in wild-card chase, top Diamondbacks 5-4

SEATTLE (AP) — Tom Murphy hit a two-run home run in the second inning and added a solo shot in the sixth, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-4 on Friday night for their eighth win in 11 games. Mariners 5, Diamondbacks 4: Box score. Seattle continued to...
MLB
The Spokesman-Review

Not giving up: Mariners still have time to turn tables on wild-card race

With every crushing defeat or losing streak where it seemed as though the 2021 Seattle Mariners would regress to an expected reality, they’ve always rebounded with a win streak to keep them relevant in a postseason race that always seemed implausible. With a frustrating series loss to the Red Sox,...
MLB
Arizona Sports

Diamondbacks drop 2nd straight game in L.A. to Dodgers

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Dodgers clinched a postseason berth, getting home runs by Max Muncy, Trea Turner and Will Smith to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-4 on Tuesday night for their fifth win in a row. Their eighth straight victory at home, combined with losses by Cincinnati and...
MLB
The Spokesman-Review

Fateful 8th dooms Mariners, who fall 3 games back in wild-card chase

With the temperature dropping to 60 degrees in the eighth inning of a game that was over three hours old, there was the feeling of fall at T-Mobile Park. And with almost all of the announced crowd of 19,887 standing and screaming in anticipation of every pitch from Drew Steckenrider to Kyle Schwarber in the eighth inning, it gave a different and somewhat foreign feeling of fall as in ‘fall baseball’ where every little thing moment matters and the outcome could be monumental or detrimental to your season.
MLB
northwestgeorgianews.com

Seattle to host 2023 All-Star Game

The Mariners will host the 2023 All-Star Game, Major League Baseball announced Thursday at the Space Needle in Seattle. The Midsummer Classic will return to the Emerald City for the third time overall and first since 2001. Seattle hosted the 1979 event at the Kingdome and the 2001 event at T-Mobile Park, which was then named Safeco Field.
MLB

