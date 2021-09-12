Stanley Eugene Barnes, 83
Mr. Stanley Eugene Barnes, 83, passed from this life on Sept. 9, at Ascension St. Thomas West Hospital in Nashville. He was born on July 15, 1938 in McMinnville, was a member of the church of Christ at Hebron where he served as a deacon, and was a machine shop instructor specializing in tool and die with the Tennessee Technology Center. He greatly enjoyed fishing, relished telling true but funny and crazy stories, spent time reading Louis L’Amour books, and loved his family better than anything. Mr. Barnes was preceded in death by his parents L.H. “Bud” and Irene Milstead Barnes, son Marc Barnes, sisters Susan Barnes, Kathy Hobbs, and Betty Joy Slatton, niece Renee Brown, and nephews Grant Wade and Marc Hobbs.www.southernstandard.com
Comments / 0