COLUMBUS, OH (September 3, 2021) - The Minnesota Twins promoted catcher Caleb Hamilton to St. Paul from Double-A Wichita on Friday. Hamilton spent the early stages of 2021 at the Twins alternate training site at CHS Field before being transferred to Wichita. The promotion to St. Paul is his second to Triple-A. The 26-year-old Hamilton played 67 games with the Wind Surge, hitting .192 with eight homers and 28 RBI. He went on a season-high nine-game hit streak to start June, where he hit .256 for the month. Defensively, he threw out 12 of 48 runners on the base paths and allowed just four passed balls in 330.1 innings behind the plate.

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO