CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta native Sonya Ross talks about being on Air Force One on 9/11

By Maria Boynton
WAOK News Talk
WAOK News Talk
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"President Bush's face conveyed that it was a huge deal", says Sonya Ross who was traveling aboard Air Force One on September 11, 2001. On the 20th Anniversary of 9/11 Ross tells Audacy Atlanta's Maria Boynton that she wasn't ready for the words 'terrorist attack'. Yet, that was how President George W. Bush explained what had happened when several planes crashed into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and into a field in Pennsylvania.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

China, France denounce U.S. nuclear sub pact with Britain, Australia

WASHINGTON/CANBERRA, Sept 16 (Reuters) - China on Thursday denounced a new Indo-Pacific security alliance between the United States, Britain and Australia, saying such partnerships should not target third countries and warning of an intensified arms race in the region. Under the arrangement, dubbed AUKUS, the United States and Britain will...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Florida State
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
CNN

Do Americans need boosters yet? Here are the questions the FDA will be asking

(CNN) — Vaccine advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration start meeting early Friday to discuss whether Americans need booster shots yet. It's a simple question but one that has become bogged down in politics and turf battles. It's sometimes seemed to put the FDA's independence at odds with a White House team eager to appear to be out ahead of an unpredictable pandemic.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Hill

24 states threaten legal action over Biden's vaccine mandate

Twenty-four states threatened to sue the Biden administration on Thursday over the president's new rule to require employers with more than 100 employees to mandate vaccinations and frequent testing for their workers. A group of Republican state attorneys general sent a letter to President Biden vowing to take legal action...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#9 11#Air Force One#The World Trade Center#Pentagon#The Associated Press#Ap#Black Women Unmuted#Harper High School#The University Of Georgia#Georgia State University
Fox News

Nicki Minaj gains support on social media amid conflict with Biden officials over White House visit

Rapper Nicki Minaj is receiving words of encouragement on social media from fans and stars following her apparent war of words with the Biden administration on Wednesday. Minaj made headlines for calling out White House officials after the administration put out a statement clarifying it had offered her a phone call to discuss her coronavirus vaccine hesitancy, not an in-person visit. Minaj, who was baffled by the clarification, took to Twitter to share her take on what really went down and then followed up in a 14-minute video on Instagram claiming she's not a liar.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WAOK News Talk

WAOK News Talk

Atlanta, GA
478
Followers
435
Post
101K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Atlanta.

 https://www.audacy.com/waok

Comments / 0

Community Policy