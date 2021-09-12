Atlanta native Sonya Ross talks about being on Air Force One on 9/11
"President Bush's face conveyed that it was a huge deal", says Sonya Ross who was traveling aboard Air Force One on September 11, 2001. On the 20th Anniversary of 9/11 Ross tells Audacy Atlanta's Maria Boynton that she wasn't ready for the words 'terrorist attack'. Yet, that was how President George W. Bush explained what had happened when several planes crashed into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and into a field in Pennsylvania.www.audacy.com
