Roger Eugene Vaughn, 58
McMinnville resident and Warren County native Roger Eugene Vaughn, 58, was born July 2, 1963 and died Sept. 10 following an extended illness. A retired employee of Burroughs-Ross-Colville Company, member of Collins River Volunteer Fire Department and member of Victory Freewill Baptist Church, he was the son of the late Thomas Vaughn and the late Phyllis A. Vaughn Boyd. He was married July 18, 1992 to Patricia Bratcher Vaughn, who preceded him in death Sept. 14, 2020. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Thomas Vaughn, Leonard Vaughn and David Vaughn and sisters, Drucilla Reed and Sharon Johnson.www.southernstandard.com
Comments / 0