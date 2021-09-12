The Blitz: Saturday's high school football highlights (Sept. 11)
Will be updated as we receive results. • Hudson Rohrer threw four touchdown passes — two to Michael Leach, who also rushed for a 76-yard score — and Simms piled up 51 points in the first half en route to thumping Shelby 64-28. Gaven Flanagan ran for a 43-yard score and Steve Schubarth rushed 44 yards for another as the Tigers built a 37-0 lead after one quarter and made a case for cracking the 406mtsports.com rankings. Rohrer threw his other two TDs to Josey Hinderager, for 2 and 32 yards, in the first half. Second-half stats were not available.helenair.com
Comments / 0