What we conserve, we preserve
Growing up, we must have been told many times to not waste water. I remember my parents telling me to “get out of the shower, you are taking too long”, “turn the water off while you are brushing your teeth” or “quit wasting water” sometimes daily. My parents were practical people who believed the adage waste not, what not and they had a way of making it difficult for me and my siblings when we were not compliant. Looking back, I’m glad they persisted instilling in us the value of water and conserving it.www.chronicleonline.com
