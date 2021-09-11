CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

New man in charge brings new wave of coaching staff

By Hannah Williford
thedailytexan.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s note: This story first appeared as part of the September 3 Double Coverage flipbook. In a new era of Texas football, head coach Steve Sarkisian came to Austin with a fresh coaching staff in mind. With 11 assistant coaches, only three return from previous seasons, including co-defensive coordinator Jeff Choate, wide receivers coach Andre Coleman and running backs coach Stan Drayton. Here are the eight new coaches making their burnt orange debuts on Saturday:

thedailytexan.com

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Nick Saban offers words of warning to Alabama fans

Alabama head coach Nick Saban has a strong message for fans ahead of Saturday’s matchup against Florida. Despite Alabama being No. 1 in the latest AP Poll and being 2-0 after two strong weeks, Saban doesn’t want fans to get complacent. Saban wants fans to have respect for the opponents in order to maintain a strong level of enthusiasm throughout the year.
ALABAMA STATE
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Patriots star running back Kevin Faulk’s daughter dead at the age of 19

Kevin Faulk is currently the running backs coach at LSU, but the former legendary running back is mourning the death of his baby girl this morning. According to multiple reports, his 19 year old daughter Kevin and a student at LSU tragically passed away this week. LSU made a statement...
NFL
The Spun

Tim Tebow Uses 1 Word To Describe Alabama’s Bryce Young

Head coach Nick Saban may not have been pleased with Alabama‘s season-opening win over Miami, but former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow sure was. Following the 44-13 win over the Hurricanes, Saban suggested his team didn’t play a full 60 minutes. Meanwhile, Tebow couldn’t stop gushing over the performance from quarterback Bryce Young.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Indiana State
State
Alabama State
On3.com

Paul Finebaum names top candidates to replace Clay Helton at USC

ESPN and SEC Network analyst Paul Finebaum joined Keyshawn Johnson, Jay Williams and Max Kellerman on ESPN Tuesday morning to discuss the USC coaching change. After news broke Monday that the school would move on from Clay Helton, everyone in the college football world developed a shortlist of potential candidates.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Report: ‘Top Choice’ Emerges For USC Coaching Job

According to a report, USC has a “top choice” in mind to replace Clay Helton as head coach. He’s a man already familiar with Pac-12 territory. Per Scott Wolf of Inside USC, the Trojans’ No. 1 candidate is none other than Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal. Cristobal just scored the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Blake Gideon
Person
Jeff Choate
saturdaydownsouth.com

USC coaching search: Trojans top candidate reportedly emerges

USC is in the hunt for a new head coach following the firing of Clay Helton. The Trojans football program is one that features plenty of tradition and is regarded as among the best in the country. However, it hasn’t won a national championship since 2004 and has failed to even qualify for a College Football Playoff berth since the Playoff era began in the 2014 season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
tdalabamamag.com

Bryce Young, Alabama’s veteran players making sure team is ready for Florida

Alabama defeated Mercer in its home opener, but its victory was not pretty. Nick Saban was not pleased with how the Crimson Tide practiced last week, and the mistakes it made attributed to his frustration in multiple pressers. His message got to the players, and some of them spoke about how they were not prepared for the matchup at Bryant-Denny Stadium. It might have been hard to get up for the Bears; however, this week is a different task for the Tide.
ALABAMA STATE
blackchronicle.com

Will Justin Fields start for Bears in Week 2? Matt Nagy explains QB plans moving forward

Justin Fields didn’t just take the field on “Sunday Night Football” in his NFL debut. The first-round rookie was also the only Bears quarterback to score a touchdown against the Rams, capping Chicago’s longest drive of the evening with a read-option run. Now, the question is: What happens next? Andy Dalton was serviceable but unspectacular in the Bears’ 20-point loss to Los Angeles, so is it possible Fields will get the call in Week 2? Could coach Matt Nagy actually turn the keys over to the first-year signal-caller for Chicago’s home opener against the Bengals?
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Football#College Football Playoff#American Football#Flood#Rutgers#The Scarlet Knights#Boise State#Pac 12#Texas A M#Ole Miss#The Detroit Lions#Ut San Antonio#Lsu#Tigers#Irish#Akron
247Sports

Armando Bacot Q&A: Return to UNC, Offseason Work, New Coaching Staff

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- North Carolina junior forward Armando Bacot announced in June that he would officially be returning to Chapel Hill to lead the Tar Heels under new head coach Hubert Davis. He went through the draft process and ultimately decided another season with UNC was the better choice.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
College Football
thehudsonindependent.com

New Coach Brings Winning Attitude to Sleepy Hollow Football Program

Sleepy Hollow’s varsity football players are hailing the arrival of new coach Jerry Flora while severely criticizing the previous coaching regime for its role in a series of dismal seasons. Flora, 50, who has extensive college coaching experience, was hired following Jorge Veintimilla’s resignation. Veintimilla had been promoted from defensive...
SLEEPY HOLLOW, NY
FanSided

Former player discusses a Chicago Bears locker room divide, Justin Fields

The Chicago Bears are only one week into the 2021 NFL season, yet drama has ensued all around. The main drama is centered around the quarterback position and head coach Matt Nagy. We saw just how inept the play-calling was last week versus the Los Angeles Rams. It was great to see the team move the ball up and down the field, but when you only throw five to eight-yard passes, the points never seem to add up.
NFL
commonwealthtimes.org

Familiar faces in new volleyball coaching staff

The volleyball coaching staff has been revamped once again for a second straight season — this time, with familiar faces to the program. Former VCU setter Cecilia Blanchard (née Aragao) has returned as a graduate assistant, a position previously held by newly appointed assistant coach Aaron Gordon. Head coach Jody...
VOLLEYBALL

Comments / 0

Community Policy