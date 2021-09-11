CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel Race Course Results Saturday September 11th, 2021

By The Associated Press
midfloridanewspapers.com
 5 days ago

8th-$64,480, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five and One Half Furlongs, On the Turf, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 22.080, 44.500, 56.350, 00.000, 00.000, 1:02.570. Trainer: Michael Trombetta. Winner: DK B/ G, 5, by Take Charge Indy-Pissarro. Scratched: Uncle Roamie, Nothing Better. HorseWgtPPStrt1/43/8StrchFinJockeyOdds. Matta124833-hd3-13-2½1-½J. Pimentel0.90. Noble Commander121612-1½2-2½1-hd2-4C. Lopez5.50. Ziggy Mon121321-1½1-1½2-hd3-½J....

