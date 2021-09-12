Is The S&P 500 Standing On A Trapdoor?
Friday makes it five down days in a row for the S&P 500. That's the longest stretch of down days since February. And for those that care about these things, the last time the index fell five days in a row, it ended up falling another 4% before finally finding a bottom. If history repeats itself, we could see the index fall another 200 points over the next week or two. As I said, this only matters to people that care about these things, so please feel free to disregard this if it isn't relevant to you.
