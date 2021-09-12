CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is The S&P 500 Standing On A Trapdoor?

Cover picture for the articleFriday makes it five down days in a row for the S&P 500. That’s the longest stretch of down days since February. And for those that care about these things, the last time the index fell five days in a row, it ended up falling another 4% before finally finding a bottom. If history repeats itself, we could see the index fall another 200 points over the next week or two. As I said, this only matters to people that care about these things, so please feel free to disregard this if it isn’t relevant to you.

investing.com

How Recent Bearish Sentiment Will Impact the Stock Market

Last week, the S&P 500 (SPY) fell during a short trading week. Multiple factors were weighing on investor sentiment. First was September's history for being a weaker month for stock performance. In addition, the previous week's August payrolls miss seemed to linger on investors' minds due to concerns that the delta variant of COVID was slowing the rebound in the economy. The real estate sector led declines as long-term interest rates increased. Consumer staples and utility stocks performed the best. In terms of market cap, the small-cap Russell 2000 Index underperformed the market after two strong weeks of outperforming the larger benchmarks. Growth stocks also outperformed Value stocks. I’ll discuss this and more below….(Please enjoy this updated version of my weekly commentary published September 15, 2021 from the POWR Value newsletter).
STOCKS
investing.com

U.S. Stock Futures Dip After Mixed Session

Investing.com - U.S. stock futures dipped in overnight deals on Thursday, after mixed performances during regular trade as market participants remained cautious amid the continued spread of the Delta variant and fears of a bad monthly performance based on historic seasonal September declines. During regular trade on Thursday, the Dow...
STOCKS
Street.Com

Let This S&P 500 Number Break!

So, here we are, just a few points from the 50-day moving average on the S&P 500. It's so obvious that I'd bet my mother will call any minute now to ask if I think it will hold. My response to her -- and to anyone else who asks -- would be: Let it break!
STOCKS
investing.com

S&P 500: Volatility Likely This Week

The S&P 500 (S&P 500) closed the week with a close below the gamma flip level, which resulted in a model allocation to 50% SPX (along with 50% cash). As we enter option expiration week, it is relevant to note that the last four monthly option expiration weeks have seen pullbacks and volatility, followed by buying pressure the following week.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S P 500#Trapdoor
investing.com

How the Delta Variant Peak Will Impact the Stock Market

Last week, I discussed why the typical classification system of dividing stocks into growth and value buckets was not sufficient for the current S&P 500 (SPY) environment. Instead, a more accurate system would be dividing stocks into 3 categories –growth, value, and reflation. The tricky part is that right now, reflation stocks have the most earnings growth. And, they have the cheapest valuations. This is certainly a unique development which is fitting given that we are living through a very unique period of time. In this week’s commentary, I want to discuss the changing fortunes of these various groups, when the market environment will get friendlier for small and mid caps stocks and some glimmers of optimism in the coronavirus situation. Read on below to find out more….(Please enjoy this updated version of my weekly commentary published September 13, 2021 from the POWR Growth newsletter).
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Find Cheap Stocks Under $10 to Buy for September and Beyond

Wall Street heavy hitters haven’t poured back into the market just yet, with volumes still low a week after Labor Day. And the summer’s strong market momentum has failed to extend into September so far. The holiday-shortened week marked the S&P 500’s worst stretch since June and the market could...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

S&P 500 doubles during the pandemic

This chart shows the S&P futures over the past 22 months, covering the period of the COVID-19 pandemic, which still rages worldwide. The background of the chart is a yellow grid showing price vibrations levels and related matching time lines, which are lunar months. The pandemic panic price drop in...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Nothing More Than A Pullback On The S&P 500!

The S&P 500 has moved over 100% since the low of March 2020 when price started recovering from the declines instigated by CV19. During this time, there have been numerous pullbacks to between the 20sma and the 50sma on the daily timeframe. I have highlighted them in the image below.
STOCKS
dailyforex.com

S&P 500 Forecast: Gives Up Gains to Show More Weakness

The S&P 500 gave up early gains to show signs of weakness yet again by forming a bit of an inverted hammer. That is a nasty-looking candlestick, but at the end of the day it is still a market that has plenty of buyers underneath it, and because of this I have no interest in trying to short this market. In fact, the 50-day EMA underneath should offer plenty of support, which sits just above the 4400 level. Speaking of the 4400 level, this is a market that has been supported by the Federal Reserve for as long as I can remember, and I just do not see that changing anytime soon.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Yardeni: S&P 500 Will Reach 5,000 by Year-End or Sooner

Prominent stock watcher Ed Yardeni continues to believe that the S&P 500 index will reach 5,000 by year-end amid strong earnings. And it could happen sooner, the president of Yardeni Research told CNBC Friday. “I have to these days say ‘or sooner,’ because every time I put out a bullish...
STOCKS
investing.com

The Key Level The S&P Needs To Hold

The S&P 500 lost 0.34% on the first day back from the long holiday weekend. But more importantly, the index remains well above the psychologically significant 4,500 level. Tuesday’s early selling found support near 4,510 and now that becomes our new canary in the coal mine. Anything above this level and all is fine and dandy. Slip under this level and we need to watch the price action with a more critical eye.
STOCKS
ValueWalk

S&P 500: More Short-Term Weakness Despite Tech Rally?

Stocks backed off from last week’s high yesterday, as investor sentiment worsened following Friday’s jobs data. But more downside may be coming. Cornwall Capital: The Patient Fat Tail Approach Before 2008, few in the financial world had heard of Charles Ledley and Jamie Mai’s Cornwall Capital. Then in 2008 and 2009, Cornwall shot to fame when the hedge fund’s managers turned a $15 million investment into $120 million by betting on the failure of the subprime mortgage Read More.
STOCKS
dailyforex.com

S&P 500 Forecast: Index Goes Higher

The S&P 500 has rallied a bit during the course of the trading session on Monday, despite the fact that the underlying index was closed due to the Labor Day holiday in the United States. That being said, the market has been in an uptrend for ages, so really at this point unless you have been living in a cave for the last 13 years, you know that eventually the market goes higher. This does not mean that you jump into the market and ignore what goes on, just that you are not looking for short opportunities.
STOCKS
DailyFx

S&P 500 Technical Forecast: Watching for a Pullback

The S&P 500 is bumping up against the top-side of a channel structure that has been in place since May, and while at record highs it looks at risk of weakness. This has been the pattern for equities, notch a new record high and then not long after take a dip. With that in mind, watching for a potential dip-trip opportunity relatively soon. Even with a neutral to bearish bias, shorts still don’t hold appeal as grinding type price action in record territory can carry on for a while and be quite painful.
STOCKS
DailyFx

S&P 500 Outlook: Will There Be a Market Correction in the Near-Term?

The S&P 500 has risen more than 20% in 2021 without suffering a single drop of at least 5%. Slowing growth, deteriorating market breadth, high valuations and seasonal weakness pose headwinds heading into the fall. However, the prospect of an increase in corporate taxes may be the most important risk...
STOCKS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Match Group Stock Hot After S&P 500 News

The shares of Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) are surging today, after news that the online dating name will join the S&P 500 index (SPX) later this month. At last check, the stock was up 7.2% to trade at $158.81. Today's pop has MTCH on track for its fourth-straight daily gain,...
STOCKS
seeitmarket.com

S&P 500 Index Faces Bearish Cycle and DeMark Exhaustion

Over the past 4 months, a 32-calendar day Low-to-Low cycle has formed for the major stock market index the S&P 500. This cycle has to be taken seriously until it is broken and doesn’t work anymore. And when combined with evidence of near-term exhaustion (DeMark analysis), overbought conditions, bearish seasonality...
STOCKS
investing.com

S&P 500, NASDAQ And Dow Jones Forecast

Www.investing.com/analysis/sp-500-nasdaq-and-dow-jones-forecast-200600854. E-mini S&P September ranges are narrowing as we wait for the non farm payroll release, ahead of the Labor day holiday. The trend definitely remains positive of course. A new all time high at the next target of 4540/45. We topped exactly here so far this week. Same levels apply for today.
STOCKS
investing.com

S&P 500 Climbs as Energy Powers Ahead

Investing.com – The S&P 500 climbed Wednesday, as a rally in energy and industrials helped the broader market recover some of its recent losses. The S&P 500 rose 1.0%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.8%, or 280 points, the Nasdaq climbed 0.9%. Energy rallied more than 3% as data...
STOCKS

