CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Texas football has everything to lose, everything to gain

By Kaitlyn Harmon
thedailytexan.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s note: This story first appeared as part of the September 3 Double Coverage flipbook. Texas football has no other choice but to come out of the gates swinging. Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte’s move to give Tom Herman the boot and a $15 million payday was a bold move. But what was even bolder was choosing to bring in Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian as the new man in charge. Sarkisian’s resume includes only two NCAA D1 head coaching positions — two unsuccessful stints, at that.

thedailytexan.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
State
Texas State
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
City
Austin, TX
State
Oklahoma State
The Hill

24 states threaten legal action over Biden's vaccine mandate

Twenty-four states threatened to sue the Biden administration on Thursday over the president's new rule to require employers with more than 100 employees to mandate vaccinations and frequent testing for their workers. A group of Republican state attorneys general sent a letter to President Biden vowing to take legal action...
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Nicki Minaj gains support on social media amid conflict with Biden officials over White House visit

Rapper Nicki Minaj is receiving words of encouragement on social media from fans and stars following her apparent war of words with the Biden administration on Wednesday. Minaj made headlines for calling out White House officials after the administration put out a statement clarifying it had offered her a phone call to discuss her coronavirus vaccine hesitancy, not an in-person visit. Minaj, who was baffled by the clarification, took to Twitter to share her take on what really went down and then followed up in a 14-minute video on Instagram claiming she's not a liar.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football Playoff#American Football#Sooners#Ou#Longhorns#Sec#The University Of Texas#Ragin#Cajuns#Card#Longhorn Nation
Fox News

Judge rejects DOJ move to block Texas abortion law

A federal judge denied a Department of Justice request to block enforcement of the controversial Texas abortion law. "[T]his case presents complex, important questions of law that merit a full opportunity for the parties to present their positions to the Court," wrote United States District Judge Robert Pitman in a one page decision Thursday. "Accordingly, IT IS ORDERED that the United States’ Opposed Motion for Expedited Briefing Schedule, (Dkt. 13), is DENIED."
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy