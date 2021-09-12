CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Texas Football: Sam Pittman thinks Horns are ‘great’ for the SEC

By Fansided
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSam Pittman, Texas Football (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) To say the very least, No. 15 ranked Texas football and head coach Steve Sarkisian did not get off to the strongest start on the night of Sep. 11 on the road against the upstart Arkansas Razorbacks and head coach Sam Pittman. Texas looked like a different team (and not in a good way) in the first half against Pittman’s Arkansas team that was much more prepared and motivated in this game out of the gates.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Sam Pittman feels 'blessed' to be head coach at Arkansas

Just two years into his tenure, Arkansas coach Sam Pittman feels blessed. When he took over the program in 2020, the Razorbacks were in the midst of the worst SEC losing streak in school history. It was a daunting rebuilding task, but Pitman was up for the challenge. Arkansas defeated...
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
nwahomepage.com

Sam Pittman Praises KJ Jefferson as Starting Quarterback

FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman met with media on Monday as Texas Week has arrived in Fayetteville. Pittman also took the opportunity to praise redshirt sophomore quarterback KJ Jefferson for the job he did on second, particularly the second half. Pittman was asked if the intention was to also play Malik Hornsby some?
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Sam Pittman talks quarterbacks as Hogs prep for Texas

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson had an up-and-down performance on Saturday, but when all was said and done, he was responsible for three touchdowns and led the Razorbacks to a 38-17 victory in the first home start of his career. Jefferson finished the day 12-of-21 passing for 128 yards, one touchdown...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Pittman
247Sports

Sam Pittman comments on Texas and Oklahoma joining the SEC

The college football landscape has drastically shuffled in the year of 2021. After Texas and Oklahoma announced that they would be leaving the Big 12 for the SEC, the Big 12 countered by adding four new teams in BYU, Cincinnati, UCF, and Houston. Texas and Oklahoma are currently scheduled to...
OKLAHOMA STATE
AL.com

Could Arkansas’ smart hire of Sam Pittman start a trend?

Editor’s note: This is the “Inside College Football with John Talty” newsletter. Talty will bring you weekly original insights into the SEC and other college football developments you care about. You can sign up for the newsletter here which will arrive every Thursday morning. It will also run on AL.com for the month of September before becoming only available via newsletter.
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK

3 Thoughts From Sam Pittman as Georgia Southern Game is Next

FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman and his No. 20 Razorbacks will host Georgia Southern on Saturday afternoon trying to move to 3-0 on the year with SEC playing fast approaching. On Wednesday the media had two opportunities to talk to Pittman. Here’s three various thoughts from Pittman about his team. Difference...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Longhorns#On The Night#The Night Of#American Football#Sec
247Sports

Arkansas' depth gives Sam Pittman confidence for season-opener

To be a good football team in the SEC, depth is something you need to have, and Head coach Sam Pittman believes that Arkansas is deeper at a few important positions heading into the 2021 season. With a few key players potentially missing Saturday’s season-opener, the Razorbacks could get a chance to show how much deeper they truly are.
ARKANSAS STATE
swark.today

Pittman preparing team for Arkansas/Texas rivalry

Arkansas’ 2014 minor bowl game with Texas casts a major impact on Sam Pittman this Texas Week. Second-year Arkansas Head Coach Pittman’s 1-0 Razorbacks host the 1-0 nationally No. 21 Texas Longhorns at 6 p.m. Saturday on ESPN at an already sold out Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansas and Texas, to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
chatsports.com

What Sam Pittman said during his radio show previewing Rice

FAYETTEVILLE — Talking season officially ended for Arkansas coach Sam Pittman on Wednesday night. Pittman’s one-hour show at the Catfish Hole was his last scheduled media appearance before the Razorbacks’ season opener against Rice on Saturday at 1 p.m. inside Reynolds Razorback Stadium. It was the third media responsibility of...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
saturdaydownsouth.com

Sam Pittman evaluates KJ Jefferson, notes second half improvements

Arkansas had a rough start to its season-opening win over Rice, and that included a rocky early part of the game from KJ Jefferson. Things got considerably better in the second half, and coach Sam Pittman acknowledged that in his post-game press conference. Jefferson started 4-for-11 passing with an interception, and was sacked 2 times for a loss of 13 yards.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Pittman optimistic Ridgeway will play vs. Texas

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas coach Sam Pittman sounded optimistic Monday about defensive lineman John Ridgeway’s availability this weekend against No. 21 Texas. Ridgeway, a transfer from Illinois State, did not play in the Razorbacks’ 38-17 victory over Rice on Saturday after having an appendectomy the previous weekend. “I think Ridgeway will...
TEXAS STATE
247Sports

Sam Pittman believes Arkansas can correct mistakes

Whether they win or lose, there are always corrections that need to be made after a game for any football team. During parts of the first half against Rice, it seemed like Arkansas couldn’t run a play on offense without having a miscue. After going back and watching the film, Razorback head coach Sam Pittman knows what he and his team need to do to get better this week.
ARKANSAS STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Sam Pittman hears the many opinions on KJ Jefferson: 'The one that matters is mine'

Sam Pittman reacted to some of the questions about QB KJ Jefferson following Arkansas’ win over Rice on Saturday when Jefferson’s accuracy appeared to slip some. Pittman said at a Monday press conference that he wasn’t concerned, although Jefferson has had some high passes. He added that plenty of quarterbacks miss, and he didn’t want to make a mountain out a mole hill.
FOOTBALL
saturdaydownsouth.com

What Sam Pittman said after Arkansas' 38-17 win over Rice

Sam Pittman was understandably disappointed with how Arkansas played on Saturday in a 38-17 victory over Rice. After the game, Pittman met with the media and said he was, “not happy with the way we played but happy we got the victory.” Arkansas trailed 17-7 to Rice by early in the third quarter, but then Arkansas reeled off 31 unanswered points to secure the win.
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy