Texas Football: Sam Pittman thinks Horns are ‘great’ for the SEC

Sam Pittman, Texas Football (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) To say the very least, No. 15 ranked Texas football and head coach Steve Sarkisian did not get off to the strongest start on the night of Sep. 11 on the road against the upstart Arkansas Razorbacks and head coach Sam Pittman. Texas looked like a different team (and not in a good way) in the first half against Pittman’s Arkansas team that was much more prepared and motivated in this game out of the gates.