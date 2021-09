CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Thursday Evening Heartland. Low level moisture is beginning to increase across the area and this trend will continue into the weekend. An area of low pressure, the remains of Hurricane Nicholas, will drift north towards the Heartland over the next few days. This will bring a better chance of scattered showers and maybe a thunderstorms starting tomorrow.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO ・ 11 HOURS AGO