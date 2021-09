Cardano’s Alonzo Mainnet Is Now Live, ADA To The Moon!. Analysts expect ADA to surge like never before. Future projects will get the spotlight after Alonzo’s launch. Cardano’s Alonzo mainnet launch is now live! This is indeed a huge milestone for the project. CEO Charles Hoskinson says that this is the beginning of a New Era for Cardano. This much-awaited launch is highly anticipated by the whole crypto community.

MARKETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO