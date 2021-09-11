Bellroy Leather Notebook Cover with Magnetic Closure
Bellroy leather notebook cover is designed to elevate the style of your notebook or journal, and its magnetic closure securely keeps it closed when you're on the move. The notebook cover measures 4.17 x 0.35 x 5.87 inches and weighs 3.99 ounces. As shown in the images, the cover delivers an elegant and stylish apperance design, and it's made from premium, environmentally certified leather for long-lasting durability and classic beauty.
