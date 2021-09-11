Bellroy Leather Notebook Cover with Magnetic Closure

Keep your credit cards securely attached to your iPhone with the Bullstrap Leather MagSafe Wallets. Including a series of four colors, each wallet connects to the back of your phone via a MagSafe magnet. So you can easily attach or remove it for charging, but, with its pocket-friendly design, this will soon become an EDC you can’t live without. Moreover, the Leather MagSafe Wallets accommodate up to three cards, and the internal tension peg prevents your cards from falling out. However, that doesn’t mean it’s difficult to release your card when you’re at the cash register. Thanks to the built-in thumb slot, card access is more convenient than ever. Overall, ditch a bulky wallet, and keep your money and device together with this leather accessory.

IPHONE ・ 4 HOURS AGO