Corral tosses 4 first-half touchdowns in Ole Miss' rout of Austin Peay

OXFORD – There really is no place like home.

In the first game at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium since Nov. 28, 2020 and the first with a full-capacity crowd since 2019, Ole Miss redshirt junior quarterback Matt Corral delighted 47,848 fans with four first-half touchdown passes and a 30-point halftime lead over Austin Peay.

And, once again, the Rebels' defense did its part, holding an outmatched Governors’ squad to just 3.9 yards per carry, cruising to a 54-17 win. The Rebels had 11 tackles for loss.

Corral has now thrown a touchdown pass in 14-straight games, the third-longest streak in school history behind Chad Kelly (22) and Eli Manning (16). He finished with 281 passing yards and five touchdown passes.

It was also the first game of the season on the sidelines for head coach Lane Kiffin, who missed the opener against Louisville after testing positive for COVID-19.

“We’re 2-0. And that’s the best that you can be after two games,” Kiffin said. “I think we came out and played pretty well in the first half. It’s a good job by the players of getting that done.”

Ole Miss was without the services of senior safety Jake Springer and senior center Orlando Umana, who both sat out with upper body injuries. But none of that seemed to matter much to the Rebels, who rushed for 336 yards on 7.8 yards per carry.

Both Umana and Springer are expected to be back for Saturday's game against Tulane, Kiffin said.

The Rebels scored on their first drive of the game and remained aggressive through the end of the half, going four-for-five on fourth down despite being in control.

Corral’s last two touchdown passes of the first half came on fourth downs – the first a fourth-and-15 dump-off to senior Dontario Drummond that went 49 yards down the sideline and caused Kiffin to raise his hands above his head 20-yards before Drummond hit paydirt.

The second was an 11-yard pass to senior Braylon Sanders on fourth-and-1.

“I kind of went above the book a little bit on some. And that was just … 'We feel like our matchups are really good on offense,'” Kiffin said. “Our quarterback’s hot, our three receivers are hot. We may have some fourth and mediums that say punt or kick, and we’re going to go for them because we like our percentages.”

Corral came out for the first drive of the third quarter and promptly threw a 40-yard bomb to junior Jonathan Mingo, his second scoring grab of the night. He and Drummond each had a pair of touchdown catches.

With a 44-7 lead, Corral played just one more series. It was freshman Luke Altmyer, sophomore Kinkead Dent and junior John Rhys Plumlee under center from there.

The only thing that held Ole Miss back was itself. After racking up 10 penalties in a 43-24 win against Louisville, the Rebels had 12 against Austin Peay, including four pass interference calls.

"There were some (pass interference calls) early that definitely were. There were some that were questionable," Kiffin said. "We can complain all we want ... It doesn't matter what you say, they're not going to pick it up. So, we have to coach it better."

Drummond and Mingo finished with 107 yards and 99 yards, respectively. Each also caught a pair of touchdowns. Sophomore Henry Parrish Jr. led all rushers with 72 yards, while junior John Rhys Plumlee saw action late in the game and carried the ball four times for 64 yards.

"I feel like we're the best trio in the country," Mingo said of himself, Drummond and Sanders. "I just feel like we haven't even hit our peak yet. It's going to show in the next couple weeks."

It wasn’t just Corral and his treasure trove of offensive weapons that shined Saturday night, however, as the Rebels’ defense once again looked the part of a much-improved unit from 2020.

Senior defensive end Sam Williams had the highlight play of the contest, with a 33-yard scoop and score following his sack-fumble on Austin Peay quarterback Draylen Ellis. Ole Miss held Austin Peay to 8-of-23 on third and fourth downs, combined.

The Governors made just one trip inside the red zone and had 374 total yards.

“Coach (Wilson Love) always says, ‘See ball, get ball.’ So, I put that in action,” Williams said. “I just saw the ball. I was like, ‘Let me just take it.’ I just started running and I ended up in the end zone.”

The Rebels host Tulane (1-1) Saturday.