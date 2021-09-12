Notebook: Drummond dominates for Ole Miss once again

Mississippi wide receiver Dontario Drummond (11) runs after catching a pass against Austin Peay during an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Bruce Newman) Bruce Newman

OXFORD – Ole Miss senior wide receiver Dontario Drummond is proving to be a headache for opposing secondaries.

Just days after his nine catch, 177-yard, one touchdown performance against Louisville, Drummond snagged six more passes for 107 yards and two touchdowns against Austin Peay.

Drummond had 417 receiving yards all of last season; he has 284 through two games.

“(Drummond’s) had a really good camp, and he’s worked really hard. I probably didn’t know the numbers would be like that … He’s done a great job,” Kiffin said. “In the system, when you’re going fast, you don’t know how they’re going to play. We can’t tell you who’s going to catch all the balls.”

Off script

Junior wide receiver John Rhys Plumlee saw action at quarterback Saturday night. He did not practice there once during the week, per Kiffin.

Plumlee started eight games at quarterback in 2019 but moved to receiver for the 2021 Outback Bowl.

“I figured fans will stay longer if Plumlee has the ball,” Kiffin said.

Key Drive(s)

Already leading 23-0, Ole Miss went for it on fourth-and-15. It turned into a 49-yard touchdown reception from redshirt junior Matt Corral to Drummond, who weaved his way down the sideline, avoided contact and jogged into the end zone. It caused head coach Lane Kiffin to raise his arms in celebration before Drummond was anywhere near the goal line.

On the very next drive, Corral threw a fourth-down pass to senior Braylon Sanders, who scored from 11-yards out. The pair of fourth-down conversions were the nail in Austin Peay’s coffin, as the Rebels led 37-7 at halftime.

Key Number – 14

Corral has now thrown a touchdown pass in 14-straight games. It is the third-longest streak in school history behind Chad Kelly (22) and Eli Manning (16). He also moved past Jevan Snead for the seventh-most passing yards in school history.

Next Game

The Rebels host Tulane on Saturday at 7 on the ESPN2.

Quotable

“Knox FaceTimed me at halftime. He said he was watching it on TV, and it was definitely a catch. So I told him I’d tell the officials for him.”– Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin, on junior wide receiver Jonathan Mingo’s overturned touchdown reception.

Rebel Ramblings

Ole Miss is now 103-18-5 in home openers and 80-11-4 in openers taking place in Oxford. The Rebels have also won nine of 10 home openers. … The Rebels had 11 tackles for loss and six hits on the quarterback … Highly-touted freshman defensive lineman Tywone Malone notched his first-career sack, which came in the fourth quarter.