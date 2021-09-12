Southern Miss. 37, Grambling State 0
USM_Gore 51 run (Bourgeois kick), 7:22. USM_FG Bourgeois 25, :56. USM_Richard 27 run (Bourgeois kick), 14:14. USM_FG Bourgeois 34, 10:23. USM_Caston 11 pass from T.Keyes (Bourgeois kick), 4:51. A_25,235. GRAMUSM. First downs922. Total Net Yards141439. Rushes-yards27-5149-290 Passing90149. Punt Returns0-01-7 Kickoff Returns2-391-30 Interceptions Ret.0-01-0 Comp-Att-Int16-32-114-24-0 Sacked-Yards Lost2-243-23 Punts11-32.6363-47.667. Fumbles-Lost0-01-1 Penalties-Yards6-447-55 Time...www.gazettextra.com
