WATCH: Oklahoma Quarterback Spencer Rattler Western Carolina Post Game

By Ryan Chapman
 5 days ago
Watch Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler's postgame press conference following the Sooners' 76-0 victory over the Catamounts on Saturday night in Norman.

