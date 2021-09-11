Red Sox's Connor Seabold: Making big-league debut Saturday
Seabold will start Saturday's game against the White Sox, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports. The 25-year-old righty is one of Boston's top pitching prospects and may have debuted earlier in the year if he hadn't missed the first few months of the season with an elbow injury. He has a 3.29 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 43 strikeouts in 38.1 innings across his last seven starts at Triple-A. With Chris Sale and Nick Pivetta on the COVID-19 injured list, it's possible Seabold could stick around to make another start.www.cbssports.com
