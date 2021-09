As the second week of the college football season arrives, Oklahoma hopes to see a better effort on its home field. The season opener for the Sooners was less-than ideal, escaping with a five-point win over Tulane. In the aftermath, several questions surrounded the squad. While this week may not provide too many answers, it's still an opportunity to identify who's ready to respond. The Sooners' staff feels the past few days have been strong indicators for what's to come.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO