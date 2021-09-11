Cougars Sweep Day 2 of the Central Coast Classic

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleWomen's Water Polo won three games on the second day of the season opening Central Coast Classic at Cuesta College on Saturday. The Cougars split on Friday and needed a last-minute goal to finish their first weekend 4-1. The Cougars opened the day against perennial playoff contender Diablo Valley, but the Cougars made short work of the Vikings, 17-4. 2018 All-WSC First Teamer Kylee Wesemann (Bountiful, UT- pict) and Freshman Anna Kreowski (Arroyo Grande HS) both tallied five goals, while Freshmen Meghan Abbott (Nipomo HS) and Chloe Porter (Santa Maria: Righetti HS) both chipped in a "hat trick". Cuesta played Ohlone in their second game and kept on rolling. The Cougars kept the Renegades scoreless for the first 13 minutes of the contest as Wesemann tied a school record with eight goals in the game. Wesemann is the 8th Cuesta player to net eight goals in a game, joining her former All-American Gabi Fabri, teammate, who was the last to do it in 2017, and four others. Porter added another five goals to Cuesta's cause, while 2019 All-WSC Driver Madi Hermesch (Arroyo Grande HS) tallied three more goals. In the nightcap, the Cougars stretched themselves to the limit against NorCal Powerhouse Merced. The Blue Devils held a two-goal lead at halftime, but four goals from Porter kept them from getting too far ahead. The Cougars finally took control of the game as Hermesch stepped up down the stretch. She scored the last three goals of the game for Cuesta, beginning with her long lob at end of the shot clock to tie the game at nine. She then answered a Blue Devils goal by converting a penalty shot and scored her third straight goal to ice the game for Cuesta, 11-10, on another penalty shot in the final minute. Goaltender Morgan Weldon (Exeter HS) corralled a career-high 10 saves in the game as the Cougars end the first week 4-1 overall. Wesemann and Porter both scored 16 goals on the opening weekend, accounting for more than half of the Cougars' 60 goals.

