Michigan State

Former Wisconsin commit struggles in debut at Camp Randall with Eastern Michigan

By JAKE ADAMS Lee Sports Wisconsin
 5 days ago

Eastern Michigan quarterback Ben Bryant’s debut in Camp Randall Stadium, a place he once thought he’d call home, did not go well. The one-time University of Wisconsin commit finished 4 of 7 for 23 yards and was sacked twice in Saturday night’s 34-7 loss to the Badgers. Fellow Eagles quarterback Preston Hutchinson, who has split time with Bryant through two games this season, didn’t fare much better, going 6 of 13 for 53 yards with a sack and an interception.

