Angle closure presentation differs

By Hanne Hansen, OD
optometrytimes.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCases illustrate how acute and chronic angle-closure glaucoma are treated. ODs know from the Zhongshan Angle Closure Prevention (ZAP) trial that angle-closure glaucoma in the setting of narrow angles is low. However, when it does occur, the visual consequences can be dire. Acute and chronic angle-closure glaucoma present in different ways, and treatment for both conditions often involves surgical intervention, as the following 2 cases demonstrate.

