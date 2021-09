Here’s something of which Virginians can be proud:. The commonwealth leads all other states in the distribution of its share of pandemic relief funds. In the first half of this year, the most recent period for which figures are available, Virginia provided assistance to between 6,000 and 9,000 families a month, according to the U.S. Treasury. That amounts to nearly a quarter-billion dollars, which is around 42% of the funding that has been sent to Virginia.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO