UNT's normally potent offense sputters in loss to SMU

By Brett Vito Staff Writer bvito@dentonrc.com
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 5 days ago
Buy Now North Texas quarterback Jace Ruder carries the ball during the Mean Green's loss SMU at Ford Stadium on Saturday. Al Key/DRC

North Texas’ big problem in a loss to SMU was a bit of a stunner.

The Mean Green got just what they needed defensively while holding SMU to seven points in the first half. They just couldn’t capitalize in a 35-12 loss because its normally potent offense struggled.

UNT rolled up 506 yards but struggled to convert on scoring opportunities and couldn’t get its normally potent running game on track.

“Finishing was our problem,” UNT quarterback Jace Ruder said. “It’s a mentality in the red zone. It’s condensed with more people in a smaller space. It comes down to being determined to get the ball into the end zone.”

UNT got there just once on a 23-yard pass from Ruder to Isaiah Johnson in the third quarter. The Mean Green’s other points came on a pair of Ethan Mooney field goals.

UNT had plenty of opportunities but went just 2-for-5 in the red zone.

“We didn’t run the ball,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said. “That makes it tough.”

UNT finished with just 122 rushing yards on 41 carries for an average of 3.0 yards per carry. DeAndre Torrey led UNT with 71 yards on 16 carries. He finished with 244 yards and three touchdowns on 25 carries last week in a win over Northwestern State.

UNT was never able to open up any running room for the senior and was forced to rely on quarterback Jace Ruder, who threw for 366 yards and a touchdown.

The Mean Green converted just four of their 18 third-down opportunities and came up short on all four of their fourth-down tries.

Several of UNT’s key misses came early in the first half when its defense was playing well. SMU didn’t score until there was just under four minutes left in the half.

UNT had a chance to open up a lead and let the opportunity get away.

“We were not good on third downs offensively and have to be better in critical areas,” Littrell said. “It’s something to build on. We are not where we need to be, but we’ll get there.”

RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

