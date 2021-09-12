CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suicide prevention and scholarship fundraiser today at Plains Pub

By Submit Letter To The Editor
 5 days ago
PLAINS TWP. — An event set for today will celebrate the life of T.J. Long and raise funds to support both suicide awareness and a scholarship fund in his memory.

The “Out of the Darkness” benefit will begin at 3 p.m. at the Plains Pub, 37 E. Carey St.

It will be held in support of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) as well as the T.J. Long Memorial Scholarship Fund for Automotive Students at Luzerne County Community College.

Long, born in Kingston and raised in Wilkes-Barre, died in 2017. He was 22 years old.

A similar benefit was held last year.

Luzerne County releases COVID-19 death statistics

Two people in their 30s and four in their 50s died of COVID-19 in Luzerne County since July 1, according to a coroner's report released Wednesday. In total, 23 deaths were tracked by the county coroner's office through Sept. 12, it...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
