Washington’s Struggles Continue In 31-10 Loss At Michigan
More than anything else, the Washington Huskies just looked flat-out disappointing in their Saturday night loss against the Michigan Wolverines. As if last weeks shocking loss against Montana wasn't ugly enough, Husky fans once again were forced to shield their eyes in horror as the UW offense did a balancing act between mediocrity and average, finishing the game with just 10 points with 7 of them coming in the final quarter while down 24-3.
