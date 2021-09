EAST LANSING – After winning the season-opening Island Resort Intercollegiate last weekend, the Michigan State men's golf team is off to Minnesota for the Gopher Invitational. The tournament, which will be played at Windsong Farm Golf Club in Independence, Minnesota, will begin with tee times off the first and 10th holes at 8:15 a.m. ET on Sunday. The final round will begin at 8:15 a.m. ET on Monday, also with tee times off the first and 10th holes.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO