550 days of COVID-19: How DHEC continues to fight the pandemic

The Post and Courier
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Carolina Department of Health and Environmental has been working for more than 500 days to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in South Carolina. COVID-19 has been an unending nightmare for the DHEC employees behind South Carolina's public health response. Long hours, seven-day work weeks and constant criticism over the past 18 months have pushed many to their breaking points. Now, these beleaguered workers face an uncertain future as the Delta variant causes a new surge of cases and deaths.

