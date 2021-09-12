CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daughters Of The American Revolution Host Annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

By McKenzie Gladney
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo remember nearly 3,000 lives lost, many people gathered today around the steel beam from the World Trade Center to talk about a day that many will never forget. "Everybody that was alive then knows exactly where they were when they heard the news. It was one of those events," said Carloyn Thornton with the Daughters of American Revolution.

