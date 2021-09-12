CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matt Damon fans have tracked down his secret Instagram account

By Matt Doria
NME
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatt Damon’s fanbase have proved that hell hath no fury like an online sleuth with plenty of free time, as the actor’s private Instagram account has been unearthed. The actor, best known for Hollywood hits like The Bourne Identity and Good Will Hunting, first mentioned the account’s existence in a profile for GQ published on Wednesday (September 8).

wegotthiscovered.com

Who Is Matt Damon’s Wife?

There was once a point when Matt Damon was one of the most eligible bachelors in Hollywood. The Good Will Hunting star who exploded onto the Hollywood scene with fellow bachelor and best friend, Ben Affleck, had the good looks and down-to-earth personality that many in the celebrity world would find too good to be true within their crazy society fueled by ego, glitz, and glamour. So based on that, it would be natural to assume that Damon eventually ended up with a fellow celebrity or some big-name businesswoman. But that actually couldn’t be further from the truth. So who is Matt Damon’s wife?
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Celebrity Gossip: Bill Cosby, Matt Damon, Jennifer Love Hewitt + More!

IS SHAILENE WOODLY A MOM?: Is Shailene Woodley the latest Hollywood celeb to reveal big baby news? The Big Little Lies actress got fans buzzing on Wednesday (Sept. 8th) when she posted a black and white photo of some seriously cute baby feet on her Instagram Story. Fans immediately jumped to conclusions about Woodley and her fiancé Aaron Rodgers with one Twitter user writing, “IS SHE A MOM? IS THAT A RANDOM BABY? WHO IS THAT? DID SHAILENE WOODLEY HAD A BABY AND NO ONE KNEW? I NEED SOME INFORMATION HERE.”
NME

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon say ‘The Last Duel’ is a feminist movie

While premiering it at the Venice Film Festival earlier in the week, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon have proudly declared The Last Duel to be a feminist film. Based on the titular 2004 book by Eric Jager, the film – directed by Ridley Scott, with Affleck and Damon writing, producing and starring – is based on the true story of the last medieval trial by combat.
CinemaBlend

Ocean’s Co-Star Don Cheadle Helped Matt Damon Figure Out His Rule For Filming Away From His Wife And Kids

The Ocean’s films are fun all-star romps that put Matt Damon and Don Cheadle on the same playing field, but it wasn't just screentime that the two actors were sharing in the movies. Shooting the trilogy together allowed Damon to peek into what fatherhood in Hollywood is like from Cheadle. Damon witnessed what it looked like to be away from his family, and his observations led to The Last Duel star creating a personal rule for being away from his wife and kids for work.
d1softballnews.com

The Stillwater Girl: Exclusive Interview with Matt Damon

About ten years ago The Stillwater Girl, directed by Tom McCarthy (Oscar winner for Spotlight) and presented out of competition at the Cannes Film Festival, it should have been a film nourished by the Mediterranean noirs of writers such as Andrea Camilleri, Massimo Carlotto and Jean-Claude Izzo, the latter author of a trilogy set just in Marseille, a city that the director considered the perfect location for a not entirely convincing story. The meeting with two French screenwriters, Thomas Bidegain and Noé Debré, reflections on the collapse of American moral authority during the Trump administration, the fascination with the court case of Amanda Knox, accused in 2007 in Italy of the crime of Meredith Kercher, and the collaboration of Matt Damon allowed him to give body and soul to a film that Universal will distribute in Italian cinemas today, 9 September.
architecturaldigest.com

Matt Damon Sells Pacific Palisades Home

Nearly eight months after listing it, and following a $3.1 million price cut in August, Matt Damon has officially sold his seven bedroom, 10 bathroom Pacific Palisades home, the New York Post reports. The actor and his wife, Luciana Barroso, purchased the house in 2012 for $15 million, leaving them with just shy of $3 million in profit, assuming that the home sold for around its last asking price of $17.9 million.
thedigitalfix.com

Robin Williams helped Matt Damon get cast in Saving Private Ryan

Robin Williams is one of the most beloved actors we can think of. If Matt Damon’s anecdote about getting cast in war movie Saving Private Ryan is anything to go by, that reputation was rightfully earned. In a video breaking down his iconic roles for GQ, Damon tells of Williams...
Rottentomatoes.com

Matt Damon vs. Ben Affleck

Why would we do something so cruel as pit two of the nicest guys in Hollywood – and real-life besties – against each other? Because that’s kinda the whole idea of this show! And so it is that one-time scrappy up-and-comers and nowadays A-list superstars Matt Damon and Ben Affleck must face off, Batman-vs-Superman style, to the death. Well, until Vs. host Mark Ellis declares one the victor, at least. In this episode, the two actors duke it out over five categories – box office performance, Tomatometer and Audience Scores, most iconic moments, best characters, and a wild card round – before Ellis decides which of these apples he most likes. Will it be the man who refused to let a little thing like his Daredevil flop stop him from re-entering the superhero genre? Or the guy who gave us a new kind of super-spy in Jason Bourne… and said yes to Downsizing? Tune in to find out.
Collider

Watch: Matt Damon Breaks Down His Most Iconic Characters From 'Good Will Hunting' to 'The Departed'

Between grounded dramas like Invictus, the slick heists of the Ocean's trilogy, and the gritty action of the Bourne franchise, it's fair to say that Matt Damon has had a varied carreer. In a new interview video with GQ, the Oscar-nominated actor discussed some of his most iconic roles, ranging from the grit of Saving Private Ryan to the near sci-fi of The Martian.
codelist.biz

Matt Damon turns 50: A true male friendship shapes his career culture

Matt Damon celebrates his 50th birthday on October 8th. The American actor’s career was shaped by a real friendship between men, which continues to this day and from which cinema fans continue to benefit. Matt Damon turns 50 on October 8th. The actor and screenwriter is very lucky: both in...
codelist.biz

He loves working with his buddy Matt Damon

Once two friends who became stars overnight and even received an Oscar the following year for the film’s script they wrote together. Memories of that early breakthrough came back when Damon and Affleck recently got together for a question and answer session for Ben’s new film, Out of Play, hosted by Damon. The sports drama about a high school basketball coach with a drinking problem, clearly a personal project of the heart for Affleck, earned him some of the best reviews of his career. The two Hollywood stars talked about the kind of dramas they initially enjoyed making – and which they will hopefully continue to do. Also with their expected reunion later this year: Ridley Scott’s ‘The Last Duel’.
GQMagazine

The Evolution of Matt Damon

No one notices the masked man sitting on a bench at the back of the Malibu Seafood Fresh Fish Market & Patio Café’s covered seating area. Nobody catches—floating in the warm ocean breeze above the drone of the cars on the Pacific Coast Highway and the smush of the crashing waves beyond—any of the telltale snippets that might prod them to look twice:
