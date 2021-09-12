Celebrity fights have been fun, but Evander Holyfield-Vitor Belfort crossed the line
This new genre of novelty boxing matches -- fights between celebrities, legends and social media influencers -- has been one of the most popular things in combat sports over the past year. Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. set the stage in November, and the trend has continued to gain momentum since then. Despite other significant bouts between some of the best fighters in the sport, the Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul exhibition is the biggest boxing pay-per-view event of 2021 so far. Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley from last month could end up being the second biggest.www.espn.com
Comments / 7