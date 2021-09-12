Tesla Releases Mind Blowing FSD V10

Tesla just released its version 10 of its FSD (full self-driving) software. It's a big improvement over the previous version. Let's see what others are experiencing. With the release of version 10 of its full self-driving software, Tesla has made a big improvement over version 9.2. Many people have shared their experience on YouTube and for most of those testing the software, they agree with Elon Musk that it is mind blowing. Let's look at some of their experiences: