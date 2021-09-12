CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla Releases Mind Blowing FSD V10

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTesla just released its version 10 of its FSD (full self-driving) software. It's a big improvement over the previous version. Let's see what others are experiencing. With the release of version 10 of its full self-driving software, Tesla has made a big improvement over version 9.2. Many people have shared their experience on YouTube and for most of those testing the software, they agree with Elon Musk that it is mind blowing. Let's look at some of their experiences:

teslarati.com

Tesla FSD Beta is currently testing in Europe: hacker

It appears that Tesla’s efforts to bring its Full Self-Driving Beta to foreign territories are underway. The initiative seems to be part of Tesla’s efforts to expand the reach of its advanced driver-assist system, which, together with its expected open Supercharger program, should help the company establish its reputation as a carmaker at the forefront of both the electric vehicle and the autonomy revolution.
CARS
torquenews.com

Tesla FSD Is Accurate, but Musk Says 10.1 Will Reverse Back, Like Person. Today, during the entire day Tesla community was discussing the release and the improvements of Tesla FSD Beta 10. But Elon Musk just gave a new update about what we should expect from the 10.1 FSD release.
CARS
torquenews.com

Non-Tesla Garage Rescues Tesla Owners From Tesla Service Center

Are you a Tesla owner, but your car is nearing its end-of-warranty period or have been told by a Tesla Service Center that you need to buy a part that’s at a cost which is a significant portion toward buying a new Tesla? This non-Tesla sanctioned garage strikes again with a rescue that saves another Tesla owner---this time, over $17,000!
CARS

