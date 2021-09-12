Strong leadership must begin at home
Leadership begins in the home. When a child is raised with the power of living a life of integrity, honesty, humility, kindness, respect, self-reliance, independence and courteousness for others, via examples set by parents, a true leader of men is being formed. Everyone faces adversity. It’s what you do when the storms come that shows your true character. Adversity is a certainty and how you deal with it defines your personal strength to overcome or weakness to blame others for failures.www.tribtoday.com
