Afghanistan

Strong leadership must begin at home

Warren Tribune Chronicle
 5 days ago

Leadership begins in the home. When a child is raised with the power of living a life of integrity, honesty, humility, kindness, respect, self-reliance, independence and courteousness for others, via examples set by parents, a true leader of men is being formed. Everyone faces adversity. It’s what you do when the storms come that shows your true character. Adversity is a certainty and how you deal with it defines your personal strength to overcome or weakness to blame others for failures.

www.tribtoday.com

Thrive Global

Sheila Murphy of Focus Forward Consulting: “Lawyers must be able to be strong advocates for themselves, as well as their clients”

Lawyers must be able to be strong advocates for themselves, as well as their clients. It will make a tremendous difference in your career if you advocate strongly for yourself when asking for development or business opportunities, as well as in self-evaluations and promotional memos. Remember, why would anyone trust your advocacy skills if you are not excellent at advocating for yourself.
LAW
@JohnLocke

COVID Controversies Drive Growing Distrust of Scientists

Terry Jones writes for Issues and Insights about disturbing new poll results involving science and public trust. From coronavirus vaccines and the virus’ origin to climate change, a substantial portion of the country distrusts scientists to do their jobs honestly and capably. The latest data from the September Issues & Insights/TIPP Poll also found significant differences among Americans of different political views, reflecting a growing politicization of science in America.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

